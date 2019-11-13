Local Business Recognized as Leader in Customer Loyalty and Satisfaction for the Print and Sign Industries during Q3, 2019

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics Marietta announced that they have received recognition from SurveyAdvantage for their excellence in customer satisfaction during the quarter ending September 30th, 2019. The awards recognize businesses in North America that attain the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) for their industry segment during the quarter.

AlphaGraphics has continually demarked itself by the quality of its customer service. "To receive this recognition is incredibly meaningful and a testament to the relationships our team builds with our clients," said Curtis Gropman, owner of AlphaGraphics Marietta.

Results are based on more than 29,000 survey responses from customers who recently completed a purchase and were asked how likely they would be to recommend the business to others.

Awards are based on a compilation of feedback and buyer reviews gathered from companies participating in SurveyAdvantage's online feedback service called LoyaltyLoop. LoyaltyLoop enables local businesses of all types to react quickly to customer feedback and complaints, as well as automatically encourage online reviews to be posted on Google, Facebook and their website.

For more information about AlphaGraphics Marietta, please contact Curtis Gropman at (770) 514-1110.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 250 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, go to www.alphagraphics.com .

© 2019 AlphaGraphics, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Under the copyright laws, this documentation may not be copied, photocopied, reproduced, translated or reduced to any electronic medium or machine-readable form, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of AlphaGraphics, Inc. This material is confidential and proprietary to AlphaGraphics, Inc.

SOURCE AlphaGraphics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alphagraphics.com

