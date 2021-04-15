Local Businesses and Florists Preparing for Mother's Day Rush

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So far this year, Australians have rallied around their favourite local businesses when searching for gifts. Local florists, such as Amazing Graze Flowers, have been called upon to arrange flower delivery Melbourne-wide for everything from birthdays to Easter lunches.

All local businesses will appreciate community support continuing this Mother's Day following last year's difficulties. As the day approaches, Melbourne florists, clothing boutiques and gift stores are beginning to showcase a range of new products and innovative ways to show love and appreciation for mother-figures.

The forecast looks promising, with recent research from CommBank reporting that 85 per cent of Australians intend to buy from local brands and businesses to help them on the road to recovery.

Mother's Day celebrations and customs vary across the globe and so do the traditional flowers associated with this special celebratory day. In many parts of the world, carnations are regarded as the quintessential Mother's Day flowers. But here in Australia, it's chrysanthemums that hold this honour.

Local flower shops will appreciate getting a call or online order to arrange home delivery. With many flower delivery services catering to last-minute types, there are plenty of options available that'll still have your present arriving to mum on time.

For example, dried flowers are experiencing a resurgence in popularity as a choice for flower delivery in Melbourne. Found at most florists, craft stores, and makers markets, dried flowers can bring a simple, bohemian vibe to a living space. Bouquets of dried flowers are even available alongside their fresh counterparts at Amazing Graze Flowers, who provide flower delivery Melbourne-wide.

Of course, there's always the option to add a bottle of wine, some chocolates or even fresh-baked goods to your flower delivery order, taking a humble bouquet to another level that's sure to bring a smile to any Mum's face.

While many florists including, Amazing Graze Flowers, offer same-day delivery, for Mother's Day orders it's best to arrange for delivery, especially as it falls on a Sunday this year.

