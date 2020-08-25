Local Businesses Team Up to Make a Girl's Dream Become a Reality in Pigeon Forge, TN

9-year-old Jaylen is a small-but-mighty girl with an imagination that shines through her. She is intelligent, fun-loving, and creative. Jaylen is a special girl for many reasons, but there is something in particular that makes her unique:

She has been fighting a brain tumor called Pilocytic Astrocytoma for over 6 years. The location of her tumor makes it inoperable, and her doctors are keeping it from growing with chemotherapy.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is providing her the best treatment and most wonderful life possible. As the staff got to know her, one thing was apparent: This. Girl. Loves. Candy.

Crave is a candy-lover's paradise with candy-themed indoor and outdoor mini-golf courses, mini-bowling, escape rooms, and a candy store. Initially, Crave came forward to East Tennessee Children's Hospital in hopes of hosting a fundraising event in the near future to support local kids in the community. However, when Crave's team met Jaylen, it was a match made in heaven and Jaylen is now working alongside the design team, Brainchild Creative, to create the new castle.

Jaylen's bright, cheerful personality will certainly be portrayed in the castle. Her tumor places pressure on her eyes, causing her to be legally blind. However, she can see things colorful and up close. So, the Crave team will make sure this is the brightest castle ever! The castle will also have a plaque dedicating it to Jaylen. There's no doubt her castle will make the rooftop course even more vibrant and fun!

"We are super excited to work with Jaylen and Children's Hospital," said owner Chucky Blalock. "Crave is a family friendly attraction where everyone can feel like a kid again, and I can't think of a better way to complement that than making a girl's dreams a reality."

When the project is complete, Crave will close for an afternoon so Jaylen can play mini-golf with her family. She'll get to see her all-new castle in person for the first time. Jaylen's castle will be completed this Fall, and it will be the sweetest addition to the foothills of the Smokies! After Jaylen's private visit, Crave will open to the public and host a fundraiser for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Crave Golf Club is honored Jaylen wants to partner with them on this project. Their gratitude extends to Brainchild Creative and East Tennessee Children's Hospital for giving them the pleasure of knowing Miss Jaylen and making this happen.

About Crave Golf Club

Crave Golf Club, recently Ranked #1 Mini Putt in America by TheTravel.com, Top 5 Best Mini Golf Courses in the World by Gildshire Magazines, and one of the 13 Best Mini Golf Courses in the USA by TravelChannel.com, is a first-class indoor attraction offering affordable fun for families and groups. Showcased by their highly rated candy-themed courses, mini-bowling alley, and two escape rooms, the attraction provides the area's top-rated mini golf destination. Crave Golf Club is a must-see on your next family vacation to Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, or Gatlinburg. For more information, visit https://cravegolf.com/ or call 865-366-3403.

About Children's Hospital

East Tennessee Children's Hospital's vision is Leading the Way to Healthy Children. Children's Hospital is a private, independent, not-for-profit pediatric medical center which has served the East Tennessee region for more than 80 years and is certified by the state of Tennessee as a Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center.

