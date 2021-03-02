Local Businessman Honored with Residential Project of the Year Award from SYNLawn®

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mannuel Modroño of EasyGrass, LLC in South Florida was recently honored with the Residential Project of the Year award by SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. Mannuel and his team were recognized for their efforts on a 13,000 square foot residential installation in Vero Beach.

"My team and I are honored to be recognized by SYNLawn with the Residential Project of the Year," said Mannuel Modroño. "This was a time-consuming and challenging installation for our team since we had to remove all existing natural turf and replace it with synthetic grass. Due to the unique landscaping of the area, we had to do most of the turf installation by hand. However, despite these challenges, the result of these efforts was a beautiful and realistic installation that the Corr Family will enjoy for years to come."

The goal of this residential project was to create a realistic look for the landscaping of the Corr Family's home. In order to do so, Mannuel and his team used SYNAugustine 347 with Envirofill® turf to create a beautiful and natural lawn with a realistic look. SYNAugustine 347 has multi-colored grass blades and a dense thatch for a natural look and superior strength and durability. It's considered SYNLawn's softest and most comfortable variety of turf, and its soybean based backing helps to ensure the installation is also environmentally friendly due to the use of sustainable materials.

EasyGrass is Florida's largest supplier and certified installer of SYNLawn products. Mannuel and his team serve the region by providing artificial grass solutions for commercial landscaping and residential projects. Photos of the Corr Residence installation are available upon request. For more information about EasyGrass, please visit easygrass.net .

