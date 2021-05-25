Local Businesswoman Honored with Commercial Project of the Year Award from SYNLawn®

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Phillips, owner of SYNLawn New York, was recently awarded with the Commercial Project of the Year award from SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. The award was in recognition of Anastasia and her team's design and work on the installation of City Square Rooftop Park in White Plains.

"My team and I feel humbled to be chosen as the Commercial Project of the Year," said Anastasia Phillips. "To be selected as the best among all of the first-rate projects that were submitted for this award feels very gratifying for our entire team. Gabriel Paul Farrell, our in-house Landscape Architect, and Hussein Habeeb, Managing Partner, poured their heart and soul into this project. We worked very closely with GDC Developers to create a year-round outdoor green environment for the citizens of White Plains to enjoy."

This is SYNLawn New York's third rooftop lifestyle experience project with GDC Developers. The teams worked collaboratively to create a rooftop courtyard that connects three buildings known as "Central Park of City Square, downtown White Plains." Connecting the courtyard to multiple buildings was a challenge due to construction logistics, but they were able to coordinate with the City of White Plains to create this unique space.

The goal of the project was to increase overall activity in the public area, which the team achieved through the installation of leisure lawns, walking pathways, a two-tier putting green, bocce court, outdoor dining and various lawn space in planted areas. The team also utilized a selection of SYNLawn products to create various elements of the rooftop park, including SYNTipede 343, SYNRye 200 Tan, Precision Putt and Ultra Base, to ensure the area remains safe and aesthetically-pleasing into the future.

"Using eco-friendly, sustainable materials was important to the residential and commercial community at City Square," said Pete Sivo, Executive Project Manager of GDC Developers. "We took a modern approach to the design and created a beautiful, sustainable space. The SYNLawn products used in the installation guaranteed that the construction of the area was environmentally friendly. SYNLawn's exclusive plant-based EnviroLoc backing system uses soybeans to replace petroleum-based polyurethane instead of black rubber crumb used by other companies. SYNLawn New York has collaborated with the United Soybean Board (USB) and their constituent farmers for more than 10 years on a variety of initiatives."

SYNLawn New York offers synthetic grass, as well as other surfacing solutions, for residential lawns, commercial landscaping, special events, play areas, pet runs, roofdecks, customized golf putting green, and more. Photos of the City Square Rooftop Park are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn New York, please visit newyorkartificiallawns.com.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

