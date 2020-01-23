Local CEO Appointed to Pennsylvania District Export Council for 4-year Term

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Damon Claus, CEO of CASTUS, named one of 18 leaders to serve a 4-year term on the Western Pennsylvania District Export Council. WPDEC members volunteer their specialized expertise to companies in their local communities to establish or increase export sales.

In order to be inducted, Damon had to be nominated by the Pittsburgh office of U.S. Commercial Service. Induction happens biennially and only 1,500 leaders actively serve across the U.S.

"These new members are part of a select corps of trade experts dedicated to providing international trade leadership and guidance to the local business community and assistance to our local U.S. Commercial Service office on export business development issues for PA companies. These individuals have been appointed based on their international trade leadership, expertise, and ability to influence the local environment for exporting," said Gary Carver, Chair of the WPDEC.

In this role, Damon will provide insight on international operations, serve as the liaison between the business community and the U.S. Commercial Service, and offer guidance to local businesses on export development.

"Assisting companies with international export has always been at the core of what CASTUS does and is central to my background. I am thrilled to partner with the U.S. Commercial Service to help advance their mission and a cause we are passionate about - global expansion." said Claus. "95% of the world's population lives outside of the United States. We want to help as many businesses as possible leverage the global marketplace for growth."

To contact Damon for export assistance, please fill out the contact form on the CASTUS website.

District Export Councils (DECs) are organizations of business leaders from local communities, appointed by a sitting U.S. Secretary of Commerce. These organizations are closely affiliated with the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration's, and the U.S. Commercial Service.

CASTUS is a consulting firm that helps companies navigate the complexities of business development through years of expertise and proven strategic approach. Damon, founder and CEO, is a manager and motivator with more than 17 years of experience in Client Services. Prior to founding CASTUS in 2016, Damon worked at the world's most innovative juvenile products manufacturer, 4moms, where he managed a network of distribution partners responsible for selling products in more than 50 countries.

Today, CASTUS partners with companies of all sizes, from start-ups to multi-billion dollar corporations, sharing expertise in strategic planning, business development, and international expansion. As a company that got its start in the Steel City, we understand the tremendous global talent that calls Pittsburgh home and are proud to sit among their ranks.

SOURCE CASTUS