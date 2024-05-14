Local Charlotte Businesses Support Law Enforcement Community for Police Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29th, 2024, the Charlotte community lost four law enforcement heroes in the line of duty. In response to this tragedy, the community has rallied to support the families of the fallen and show gratitude for their sacrifice. The First Responders Action Group, powered by The Independence Fund, has raised over $32,000, which will go directly to the families of the fallen officers.

"I cannot find the words to express the heartbreak and anger I feel in the wake of the loss of these four brave men who sacrificed their lives serving their community," said Clark Pennington, Executive Director of the First Responders Action Group. "The only silver lining in this dark and trying time is the overwhelming support the families of the fallen have received from small local businesses and individuals. I am proud to be part of a community that has come together to offer their support in a meaningful way."

The Pledge Project, an initiative for businesses and organizations to make a Pledge to assist in their areas, has rallied the Charlotte community. The following families and restaurants have made donations to different police divisions: Hickory Tavern, Sweet Lew's BBQ, Red Rocks Birkdale & Strawberry Hill, Shomars, Muchachos Tacos, The Blossoming Kitchen, Green Brothers, Queen City Crunch, Nanas Porch CLT, The Shook Family, A La Minute NC, The Stewart, Hayward, Hood, Coleman, Crocker, Fisher, Harper, Thompson, Galea, and Russell families.

Through the Pledge Project, Law enforcement personnel can also enjoy complimentary food and drinks at the following Clean Juice locations: Rea Farms, Stonecrest, Kingsley, Matthews, Southend, Uptown, Birkdale, Davidson, Mooresville, and Concord Mills. They can also visit Sips & Dips Promenade, Virtuoso Bread Waxhaw, Raw Crunch & Coffee Indian Trail, Sorella Coffee Monroe, The Peoples Market Elizabeth, Noble Smoke CLT, Sweet Lew's BBQ Belmont, and 1900 Mexican Grill CLT for the same offer.

Burn Boot Camp is offering 2 free weeks to law enforcement officers and their spouses at seven locations. Sugar Creek Brewery is offering a 50% discount on all purchases.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in the halls of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Independence Fund was born to care for our nation's most catastrophically wounded surviving service members from the Global War on Terror. With an expansion to caring for the warfighter's family and all generations of wounded, ill, and injured heroes. The Independence Fund stands in the gap to help combat Veterans, active military, and wartime Allies with unmet needs. By restoring independence to those who sacrificed their independence so that we can remain a nation of freedom, The Independence Fund deploys tangible programs to restore our Veterans' and families' physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Known for the hallmark all-terrain track wheelchair program, The Independence Fund has provided over 2,600 trackchairs to severely wounded American heroes.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS ACTION GROUP:

The cornerstone program of FRAG is the Veterans Justice Initiative, which was founded after realizing the profound impact law enforcement or first responders can have on Veterans in crisis. The full inception story is here, but the program has been developed to train law enforcement to recognize key signs of Veterans suffering from PTSD and service-related substance abuse, understand how to interact with them to de-escalate situations, and ultimately help them find resources for mental health crises.

ABOUT THE PLEDGE PROJECT:

The Pledge Project, based in Charlotte, NC, is a volunteer-based organization committed to improving the Charlotte community and surrounding areas. By continuously supporting various nonprofit organizations, The Pledge Project aims to increase well-being for our neighbors and city.

