Local CITGO marketer Graham Enterprise, Inc. Raises $123,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CITGO) Marketer, Graham Enterprise, Inc. (GEI), today announced it raised $123,000 in 2019 to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

"Graham Enterprise, Inc. is proud of the close working relationship we've built with the Muscular Dystrophy Association over more than 20 years," said Brian D. Wente, Senior Vice President, Graham Enterprise, Inc. "Our employees and loyal customers have always been passionate about giving back, and this fundraising haul is a testament to the generous spirit of everyone in the GEI family."

2019 fundraising initiatives included two six-week paper mobile campaigns, during which customers were encouraged to purchase $1 mobiles displayed at Graham C-Stores to add their name to the fight against the disease. Throughout the year, C-Stores maintained MDA donation buckets and encouraged customers to contribute by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. All C-Store locations and employees take part in this annual, high-energy initiative.

Funds raised support research, MDA Care Centers, and the MDA Summer Camp. In the past two decades, GEI has raised more than $4 million and funded more than 1,200 MDA summer campers. Each year, the GEI employees who help raise the highest totals are rewarded with a trip to MDA summer camp "VIP Day" where they participate in activities and interact with the local campers.

As MDA's largest corporate sponsor, CITGO and its employees, with support from its network of retailers and marketers like GEI, have raised well over $250 million to support the organization's research programs and initiatives aiding families navigating this debilitating disease.

Graham Enterprise, Inc. looks forward to its continued strong relationship with MDA in 2020.

About Graham Enterprise, Inc.

Graham Enterprise, Inc. (GEI) is a name associated with petroleum since 1922. As a third-generation, family-owned business, GEI's exponential growth over the decades has placed it among the largest branded distributors in the US, including its 36 owned and operated C-store locations, hundreds of dealer owned and operated sites, and many successful branded partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.grahamei.com/

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, TX; Lake Charles, LA.; and Lemont, IL., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,900 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

