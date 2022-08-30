Local Classic Chicago Restaurant Manny's Deli Celebrates 80 Years of Business

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manny's Deli , the family-owned-and-operated Chicago classic delicatessen known for its Jewish comfort food and corned beef sandwiches, is celebrating 80 years of business across four generations of family today.

"It has been and continues to be an honor to serve the Chicago community," said Dan Raskin of Manny's Deli. "Our customers are like family and we're thrilled to continue to be a Chicago staple. 80 years under our belts, and we're excited for 80 more serving up Chicago's best corned beef and deli food."

To celebrate the anniversary, Manny's Deli will be hosting a celebration at its outpost on Jefferson Street throughout its opening hours today, which will include a cake cutting, food and drink deals, and limited edition 80th anniversary shirts.

In honor of the original founders of Manny's Deli; Manny, Jack, and Charlie Raskin, the restaurant also unveiled a new addition to its menu: 'The 80' Sandwich. The 80 sticks to Manny's core with mouthfuls of hand cut pastrami, but with a new twist: smoked pastrami. Customers will receive half-off the new sandwich today only.

