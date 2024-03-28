LOCAL CLEANING COMPANY MAKING A DIFFERENCE

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maid Sailors Cleaning Service has joined forces with Cleaning for a Reason, a non-profit organization offering free house cleaning services to cancer patients across the United States and Canada.

This partnership holds significant meaning for owner Joseph Passalacqua, as he recognizes the profound impact their services can have on the lives of cancer patients who are juggling other pressing priorities.

Shared, Joseph, "I was unfortunate enough to be the only child of a single mother who passed away from cancer. I saw how simple acts of kindness and help impacted her ability to rest, receive treatment, and feel cared for. When she was very sick, my family would come over to help me clean the home and prepare food. A clean home genuinely helps the recovery process, and I want to help facilitate healing and love through our joining Cleaning for a Reason. It's become my mission, whenever possible, to help and give back."

Through partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Maid Sailors Cleaning Service supports two cancer patients' homes each month for two consecutive months free of charge. This is an ongoing service available to patients residing in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

About Maid Sailors Cleaning Service

Founded by native New Yorkers in a small NYC apartment in 2014, Maid Sailors Cleaning Service was established by a group of childhood friends. They paved the way for modern, on-demand home and office cleaning services. In their decade of operation, they've serviced over 95,000+ happy New Yorkers' homes, and they look forward to extending the same exceptional service to new clients. All professional cleaners undergo in-person interviews, participate in a multi-step training process supervised by certified team leads, and are held to the highest standards. Maid Sailors Cleaning Service guarantees the best cleaning experience in New York City.

"We pride ourselves on our excellent work ethic and professionalism," said owner Joseph Passalacqua. "Our home cleaners are reliable, trustworthy, and always ready to work. We keep great client relations and provide superior customer service. We are bonded and insured and provide workers compensation and benefits to our employees."

For more information about Maid Sailors Cleaning Service, go to https://maidsailors.com/.

About Cleaning for a Reason

Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,300 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $18 million in services, helping more than 54,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. To apply for services, to join as a cleaning partner, or to support the work of Cleaning for a Reason, visit cleaningforareason.org.

Contact:

Joseph Passalacqua

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 299-5170

SOURCE Maid Sailors