Local climate advocates applaud U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett for supporting major climate bill

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Austin chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) met with Rep. Lloyd Doggett where he announced that he would sign on as a cosponsor of the Energy Innovation Act (H.R. 2307).

Rep. Doggett joins 74 other House colleagues in supporting the bill.

The Energy Innovation Act is one of the most robust pieces of climate legislation on the table in Congress. It will put a price on carbon pollution and allocate that revenue to Americans as a monthly dividend or "carbon cash back" payment.

The bill is expected to drive down America's carbon pollution by at least 30% in the first five years and put us on a path to net-zero by 2050. As it does so, it will also improve health and save lives by reducing the pollution that Americans breathe. It will boost the economy by spurring clean energy innovation and job growth.

"Rep. Doggett has worked tirelessly for low income and underserved families for decades and is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal; so showing that our Carbon Dividend bill benefits these groups while lowering emissions was critical." says Jeff Baker, retired city of Austin firefighter and TX-35 constituent.

The Austin chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby has met with Rep. Doggett's office dozens of times in the last decade and organized many phone calls and constituent letters to the office about climate change and the need for solutions. Our last meeting included a labor representative and several high school students.

Since its introduction, the Energy Innovation Act has garnered supportive reactions from economists, advocacy groups, faith groups and citizens. Here are statements from the Environmental Defense Fund, World Resources Institute, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Alliance for Market Solutions and more.

Locally, Carbon Fee & Dividend is endorsed by the Austin City Council, the San Antonio Express News, and dozens of local businesses and organizations. In addition a CCL chapter member Matt Weldon convinced Austin Energy to internally put a small price on carbon resulting in less reliance on coal power, lowering emissions.

Here in central Texas we're already feeling the impact of climate change. According to Bruce Melton, ClimateDiscovery.org "a collapse of the polar vortex that sent an astonishingly unprecedented winter weather disaster into Texas resulted in a cascade of catastrophes killing up to 978 and costing between $200 and $295 billion, as much as Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina combined."

We're ready for Congress to work together and take action. We deeply appreciate Rep. Doggett responding to our concerns and supporting this ambitious carbon pricing bill.

CONTACT: Jeff Baker, CCL Liaison TX-35, [email protected] 512-751-2154

Citizens' Climate Lobby is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters across the country. The group has been the primary catalyst for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. To learn more about our work, visit citizensclimatelobby.org .

SOURCE Citizens Climate Lobby

