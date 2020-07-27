Local Commercial Real Estate Company Continues Towards Their Goal of Charitable Service During this Time of Uncertainty

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Late last year, Don Quick & Associates, Inc. – the largest commercial real estate company in Williamson County – launched a philanthropic campaign to serve 50 charitable organizations in celebration of their 50 year anniversary in 2020. Although the original vision of carrying out these charitable services has been dramatically altered due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 outbreak, it also presents opportunities for the company to focus efforts on assisting those affected most by the pandemic. Don Quick & Associates, Inc. is now more than ever determined to achieve their goal of giving back to the community. "We believe the best way to celebrate 50 years in Central Texas is by giving back to the people who empower our community every day. These charitable organizations are the heart and soul of this area, and we want to show our appreciation," says Darren Quick, President of Don Quick & Associates, Inc.

As we transition into the second half of 2020, the company has just announced that they have surpassed the halfway mark of their campaign, having volunteered with a wide variety of local organizations. A few of the most notable efforts include a $10,000 donation to RRISD, multiple environmental cleanup projects including participating in Austin Parks Foundation's It's My Park Day, and the formation of a scholarship fund which awarded its first 4 scholarships to local graduating high school seniors this past April.

The second half of this campaign will no doubt prove to be more difficult to carry out compared to the first half because of the hurdles presented by COVID-19 limitations and the general lack of group volunteer opportunities currently available in the community.

The agents and staff members of Don Quick plan to lean into the moment and are inviting the community to safely get involved for the remainder of this celebration. They are asking for community members to nominate their favorite charities to be included in the campaign. The company wants to hear from those affected by COVID-19 so they can work together to provide help in any way possible.

For more information or to nominate an organization, visit donquick.com/50

