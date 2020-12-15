Local Company Helps Employees Succeed During Global Pandemic

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a diverse workforce spanning hundreds of locations across three countries, StorageMart deployed an innovative, company-wide training program designed to help employees adapt to a new way of doing business in difficult times.

The pandemic changed everything about the way StorageMart does business - from how customers use our products and how they prefer to communicate with us to what they expect from our unique retail buying experience. We acted quickly and thoughtfully to incorporate enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures while adopting CDC recommendations for the health and wellbeing of our customers and our workforce.

"Making such drastic changes on a large scale is never an easy task. But, thanks to our award-winning training program, we were able to train our employees on a new way of doing business that no one would have imagined just a year ago," Garrett Harrington, Managing Director, Communications and Training.

Our adaptive training response to the pandemic is just one of the reasons StorageMart was recently named alongside Fortune 500 companies like AT&T, CVS Health, and others as one of the best in the world for employee development and training. Earning recognition on Training magazine's Training Top 100 list for the second year in a row, StorageMart remains the only self storage company ever to be included in the more than 20-year history of the awards program.

"2020 threw many new challenges our way. But collectively, we adapted at every turn and are pleased to see our training efforts continuing to connect highly targeted, effective learning programs with the measurable, bottom-line results responsible for our continued growth," Cris Burnam, Chief Executive Officer.

About StorageMart: With approximately 225 locations in three countries, StorageMart began with a single store in Columbia, MO and is now the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who has been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through the Store It Forward program. For more information, please visit: www.storage-mart.com .

