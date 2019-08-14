Local Company Makes The List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For The Eighth Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Realty has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth time. The award is based on cumulative revenue growth over the past three years. According to Inc. Magazine, less than a tenth of Inc. 5000 honorees achieve the five-time milestone and no more than one percent have made the list eight times. This year, Platinum Realty came in at #2812 - beating their previous rankings for the 3 previous years. Prior year inclusions are 2010 and 2013 through 2018, consecutively.

"In an industry as vigorously competitive as real estate, it takes something truly extraordinary to rise to the top. Our continued growth and success can be attributed to our team's hard work and dedication to consistently deliver high-quality solutions. I'm proud to say that what we have built at Platinum Realty is special," Founder and CEO Scott DeNeve said, "and being named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation for the 8th time is a testament to that."

Inc. Magazine releases its ranking of the fastest-growing private companies each year, representing the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and mid-sized businesses. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The magazine measures growth over the previous three years, and this year, the average company on the list grew sixfold since 2015. Notably, Platinum Realty's consistent revenue growth has been achieved while remaining debt-free.

"We took a risk starting Platinum Realty in 2005, fueled by the idea of providing a better option for agents. The market at the time screamed for a different business model. One without splits that fully supported and empowered agents. Our unique business model provides true value for agents and their clients, which is why we've experienced so much growth and success," DeNeve said.

Platinum Realty was named the No. 1 fastest-growing real estate company in America by Inc. 500 in 2010. Today the company is home to nearly 2,000 agents serving five states with offices in Kansas City, St. Louis, Des Moines, Omaha, Wichita and Tulsa. The company is on pace to continue the remarkable growth trajectory.

For more information about the 2019 Inc. 5000 and to see a full list of honorees, visit inc.com.

Platinum Realty

Founded in 2005 by Scott DeNeve, Platinum Realty is one of the largest real estate brokerages in the Midwest region and home to nearly 2,000 agents. This is the eighth year the company has been featured in the Inc. 5000 list, proving itself to be on the cutting-edge of the real estate industry.

A combination of team support, technology and systems is part of the company's dramatic success. Attractive to agents and their clients, Platinum Realty strives to become the largest and most prominent real estate company in the Midwest.

For more information about Platinum Realty, visit movewithplatinum.com.

Kim Brown

Marketing Manager

913-378-1300

marketing@movewithplatinum.com

SOURCE Platinum Realty

Related Links

http://movewithplatinum.com

