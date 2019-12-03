Local Company Partners with Ugandan Orphanage to Provide Tech and Wireless to Children

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, December 8, Campbell-based Mobile Experts founder Joe Madden and Uganda-based Sonrise Ministries will meet in Saratoga to present the work being done in a Ugandan school and orphanage run by Sonrise Ministries.

Mobile Experts founder Joe Madden recently visited the orphanage, providing laptops and giving Sonrise technology tools to assign sponsors to their growing number of kids. During the first visit, Mr. Madden noticed that cellular signal strength at the orphanage is very weak—so Mobile Experts will be returning in 2020 to set up a mobile phone booster at the Sonrise school in Kamuli.

"Sonrise Ministries has created a safe haven for hundreds of children that were abandoned in Uganda, totally unprotected and literally starving to death," commented Mobile Experts founder Joe Madden. "We were unbelievably humbled by the impact of the organization. This is not a 'corporate' charity, and there is virtually no overhead. We look forward to presenting our continued collaboration with the orphanage this week in Saratoga."

The Sonrise story began when an American veteran returned from Vietnam during the '70s, permanently disabled. Despite losing both legs, he relocated to Uganda, where he and his wife adopted 8 children and helped them through college. When they grew up, three of the orphans started Sonrise Ministries and today they've created a home for hundreds of abandoned children. On top of a school and homes for infants, children, and young girls rescued from the street, the ministry is also developing a farm so they can cultivate enough food for their kids. The organization is working toward complete self-sufficiency, with its own farm, school, and vocational programs.

Sonrise Babies Home Director Damali Manyindo will be hosting a free informational event, showing the work being done at the orphanage on December 8th at noon. The event will take place at Saratoga Federated Church: 20390 Park Place, Saratoga, CA, 95070. All are welcome.

