Local Corona Del Mar Resident Joins the World's Largest Education Franchise and Proves it's Never too Late for a Career Change

Embraces Passion for Education after 20 Years in the Engineering Industry by Opening Kumon Math and Reading Center of Corona Del Mar

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a 20-year veteran in the engineering industry, Shamini Wijay understands the importance of strong math skills. She enrolled her own children in the Kumon Math and Reading Program and witnessed them develop a strong academic foundation and love for learning. After moving to Corona Del Mar, and realizing there wasn't a Kumon Center in the area, she was inspired to walk away from her engineering career and embark on a new adventure by opening Kumon Math and Reading Center of Corona Del Mar.

"More, now than ever, our children need a strong academic foundation in order to compete in today's world," said Wijay, owner and instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Corona Del Mar. "I hope to instill a love for learning and help cultivate important life skills, like motivation and confidence, that will help children within my community prepare for their future."

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

"As a math-lover myself, it pains me that I rarely hear children talk about their own love for the subject," said Wijay. "I hope to positively influence the mindset of children by helping them realize that math can be fun with a little confidence. Opportunities are endless with the right foundation."

Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life. Learn more about the Kumon franchise opportunity today.

About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

