Local creative firm, Agency ETA, wins big at the ADDYs for their educational water conservation work targeting elementary school aged children

In 2017, Agency ETA was contracted by Rowland Water District to create a fully illustrated, adventure-packed 30-page activity book designed to educate and encourage third graders in the Rowland Water District area to conserve water in a fun and engaging way while also adhering to the Common Core Standards for third-grade curriculum.

The story introduces two fun-loving protagonists, Wendy and Wally. They start their escapade journeying through Southern California, where they encounter a friendly desert tortoise named Trevor, who shows them through his neighborhood. Shocked at how much water was being wasted, Wendy, Wally and Trevor seek to educate the neighborhood on the water cycle, how it affects a drought and important tips on saving water. The story concludes with an encouraging message from the droplets: "When everyone does his or her part, we are all water smart!"

"Agency ETA is honored to receive two ADDY Awards for our work with Rowland Water District and the City of Redlands. The projects were extremely fun to work on and it is inspiring to know we are contributing to a critical environmental cause," shares Cindy Allen, President.

Agency ETA also worked with the City of Redlands on a fun, engaging 3D illustrated alligator duo and integrated campaign created to target children in the City of Redlands. The EduGators, through their entertaining yet educational adventures, provide children with a better understanding of water efficiency outdoors and encourage them to be "water-saver gators."

The event launched with the EduGators' big reveal at Redlands' Market Night, one of the most successful certified farmers' markets in Southern California attracting thousands of visitors every Thursday night. To build buzz and excitement leading up to the reveal, downtown Redlands was sprinkled with ground decals featuring gator footprints that led to a large water puddle in the space where the EduGator booth would later appear. The water puddle proclaimed, "See you Later Alligator" a clever play on the well-known children's phrase. Digital banners and a microsite also teased with "See You Later Alligator."

The EduGators were a splash hit at Market Night! Hundreds of kids participated in a scavenger hunt finding clues on ways to be water wise and were rewarded with branded InvestiGator kits and an activity book. Kids were also encouraged to add their water-saving pledges to the pledge wall. After the success of the launch, The EduGators have become the faces of water conservation for the City of Redlands.

Agency ETA is a fully-integrated, award-winning advertising agency located in Long Beach, California. Some of their clients include Long Beach City, Long Beach Transit, Newport Beach Police Department, West Valley Water District, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, Western Municipal Water District, Riverside Public Utilities, Pasadena Fire Department, NBC Universal, D.R. Horton, Les Schwab Tires, and Ensemble Real Estate Solutions and Investments.

