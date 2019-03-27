Local creative firm, Agency ETA, wins big at the ADDYs for their online and interactive work launching Long Beach Transit's new trip planner and website, and for their water conservation and education campaign for Defend the Drop

"Agency ETA is honored to receive two ADDY Awards for our work with Long Beach Transit and the Defend the Drop campaign. The projects were extremely innovative to work on and provided an opportunity to demonstrate how powerful our creative team is, especially when paired with our in-house full stack development team. It's also inspiring to know our work directly supports connecting diverse communities with sustainable mass transit options for one of the largest transit agencies in the nation," shares Cindy Allen, President.

Long Beach Transit selected Agency ETA to deliver a completely new mobile responsive website centered on an engaging user driven experience. The new website and mapping tool were delivered months ahead of schedule and on budget. This new launch is a first on Long Beach Transit's list of priorities to connect diverse communities together and moving people.

Agency ETA was also selected and commissioned by a collection of Inland Empire California water agencies to rebrand the outdoor water use conservation program, formerly known as iEfficient. To begin, the agency focused on channeling their creative energy into the development of a new name, Defend the Drop, and the accompanying logo design. The story introduces two fun-loving protagonists, Wendy and Wally. They start their escapade journeying through Southern California, where they encounter a friendly desert tortoise named Trevor, who shows them through his neighborhood. Shocked at how much water was being wasted, Wendy, Wally and Trevor seek to educate the neighborhood on the water cycle, how it affects a drought and important tips on saving water. The story concludes with an encouraging message from the droplets: "When everyone does his or her part, we are all water smart!"

About the American Advertising Awards:

The American Advertising Awards are the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, recognizing creative excellence and the very best advertising both in local competitions and nationwide. Also known as the ADDYs, the American Advertising Awards are sponsored by the American Advertising Federation and represent the true creative spirit of advertising by recognizing all forms of advertising, from all types of media, created by all sizes and types of entrants, from anywhere in the country. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in advertising.

Agency ETA is a fully-integrated, award-winning advertising agency located in Long Beach, California. Some of their clients include Long Beach City, Long Beach Transit, Newport Beach Police Department, West Valley Water District, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, Western Municipal Water District, Riverside Public Utilities, Pasadena Fire Department, NBC Universal, D.R. Horton, Les Schwab Tires, and Ensemble Real Estate Solutions and Investments.

