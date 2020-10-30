Local Credit Union Donates $36,500 to Local Nonprofit Organizations

BELOIT, Wisc., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Credit Union (FirstCCU) donates a total of $36,500 to local nonprofit organizations, small business, and community members impacted by COVID-19

FirstCCU received a total of $35,000 in grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLB) to help assist small business and nonprofit organizations in their local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The following organizations were recipients of the grant distributed by FirstCCU:

YWCA of Rock County

Beloit, WI Monroe Beloit Regional Hospice

Caritas

Family Promise of Greater Beloit Green County Food Pantry

Humane Society of Green County



Janesville, WI Rockford House of Mercy

ECHO

YWCA of Rock County Noah's Ark

Rockford Rescue Mission

Disable American Vets

Rock River Valley Pantry

"These are trying times for everyone. One way FirstCCU is helping is by partnering with organizations that have been serving our communities even before the pandemic hit." Says Jack Gill, president of FirstCCU. "We are truly grateful for the opportunity to lend a hand to those in need."

At the beginning of pandemic, FirstCCU hosted a giveaway on the FirstCCU Facebook page giving community members the opportunity to win gift cards to local small businesses. A total of $1,500 in gift cards were given away featuring several local business including:

Sneakers in Janesville, WI

Bushel and Pecks in Beloit, WI

Prairie St. Brewery in Rockford, IL and many more

To learn more on how FirstCCU is responding to COVID-19 and for financial relief options, visit firstccu.com/coronavirus.

About FirstCCU

First Community Credit Union is a member owned financial institution serving four full-service branch locations in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe, WI and Rockford, IL. With more than 20,000 members and $168 million in assets, FirstCCU is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Safety rated credit union for more than 18 consecutive years. Membership with the credit union is open to anyone who lives or works in Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Racine, Rock, Walworth, & Waukesha County in WI as well as Winnebago, Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, McHenry, Ogle, & Stephenson in IL. For more information, please visit www.firstccu.com.

