Local Detroit Architecture Firm named to Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top 200 Residential Architects

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Disbrow Iannuzzi Architects today announced that, after a "rigorous journalistic fact-finding and assessment" of over 18,000 architecture firms across the United States, they have been selected for the Forbes inaugural list of America's Top 200 Residential Architects. They are one of only three firms selected from the state of Michigan, and the only firm located in metro Detroit.

disbrow iannuzzi michigan modern architects (PRNewsfoto/Disbrow Iannuzzi Architects)

"We are humbled to have our work and our team acknowledged by such a prestigious publication and included in the company of so many talented architects," said David Iannuzzi AIA, principal and co-founder of Disbrow Iannuzzi Architects with Jonathan Disbrow, AIA.

The list identifies practices "whose work stands apart for its elevated degree of overall excellence" and "will point to the architects to whom you can turn, no matter where you are across the nation, to help you create a house that meets both your personal demands and the outsized existential demands of our times."

"People and place drive our solutions," Jonathan Disbrow said. "Every project is unique and deeply influenced by the conditions of the site and the aspirations of the client. From that footing, a strategy and organizing ideas are formed, which become the foundation of each project."

Disbrow Iannuzzi Architects is an award-winning design studio engaged in the practices of architecture, interior design, and design-build. Located in Ferndale, Michigan, the office focuses on projects at all scales including custom residential architecture and multi-family housing, hospitality design, cultural, and commercial spaces.

To learn more about Disbrow Iannuzzi Architects, go to www.di.studio.

Details about Forbes' methodology for compiling the list, can be found here.

To view the full list of winners, go to https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-architects.

SOURCE Disbrow Iannuzzi Architects