Local developer puts Texas at the forefront of growing national industrial construction trend with the announcement of Dallas-Fort Worth cold storage development

Dallas-Fort Worth-based developer, Cold Creek Solutions announces state-of-the-art 374,560 SF cold storage facility Tweet this

"The Cold Creek team is excited to bring this project to the market to help meet the critical need for frozen and refrigerated infrastructure in the DFW Metroplex," said Cold Creek Solutions President and Managing Partner, Matt McWilliams. "Being in close proximity to both Dallas and Fort Worth, we chose our location to best serve businesses that currently operate in the DFW area, as well as those coming to the metroplex, to take advantage of our booming local economy and access to our expansive transportation and logistics infrastructure."

In addition to its Denton facility, Cold Creek Solutions is currently developing 4 additional projects that include a mix of build-to-suit and market driven solutions across multiple states in the U.S. President Matt McWilliams brings a deep background in the cold storage space with relationships across the industry nationwide. In addition, the team also has many years of experience developing, building, and managing complex greenfield infrastructure projects across the U.S. that were sold to leading private equity firms, including TPG, KKR and Oaktree.

CCS has partnered with ARCO National Construction, a nationwide leader in the construction of warehouse and distribution space, for its design, build and construction needs.

About Cold Creek Solutions

Cold Creek Solutions is a pure-play developer of cold storage warehouse and logistics facilities based in the DFW metroplex. The four founding partners (Matt McWilliams, Steven Meisel, Drew Chambers and Clint Allen) have over 50 years of combined experience in the acquisition, disposition, leasing and management of cold storage and food and beverage industry properties, as well as development of large-scale/complex infrastructure projects across the United States. As a develop-build-own-operate provider, CCS delivers ground up infrastructure solutions that are tailored to the needs of our logistics and operating partners. CCS manages all aspects of the project, including site selection, facility design, construction planning and management, asset management, leasing and sales, and any other tasks where our expertise is required. For more information, visit www.coldcreeklp.com.

About ARCO National Construction

ARCO National Construction is a full-service, turnkey design-build general contractor that specializes in the design and construction of facilities for a wide variety of industries including light industrial, cold storage, process, commercial, life science, and entertainment. Since 1992, ARCO has delivered the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and with superior craftsmanship, high integrity, and industry-leading safety. With more than $2.2 billion in revenue for 2020, ARCO specializes in providing the best, most cost-effective solutions for our customers' facility needs anywhere in the country, regardless of scale or complexity. For more information, visit www.arconational.com.

Contact: Matt McWilliams, Cold Creek Solutions, LP

Phone: 817-550-3363

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.coldcreeklp.com

SOURCE ARCO National Construction

Related Links

http://www.arconational.com/

