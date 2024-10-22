Local Doctor to Race in the NASCAR® Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 26, 2024

COLLINSVILLE, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Capers Zentmeyer, 31, a local chiropractor and Martinsville native, is set to make his mark on the racetrack at the highly anticipated Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300 races at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday, October 26th.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin spec series will hold an exhibition race as part of the 2024 NASCAR® Whelen Modified Tour season finale event on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will be a 300-lap doubleheader called the 'Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300' with the Mazda MX-5 Cup taking to the track for 100 laps, directly followed by the 200-lap finale of the NASCAR® Whelen Modified Tour championship. The race will award $15,000 to the Mazda MX-5 Cup race winner. This thrilling event will be the first-ever 100-lap exhibition race for the Mazda MX-5 Cup Series on an oval track, and it represents a significant moment in Dr. Zentmeyer's lifelong journey and passion for racing.

Dr. Zentmeyer (known affectionately in the racing world as "Beef" by those who have witnessed his relentless and hard-charging dedication to the sport), grew up in the shadow of the Speedway in Martinsville, attending Carlisle School and Martinsville High School. After studying biology at The University of Virginia's College at Wise, he pursued chiropractic school in Marietta, Georgia. After graduation, his dream of opening a practice in his hometown became a reality in 2023 when he launched Zentmeyer Chiropractic in Collinsville at 3652 Virginia Avenue.

Though chiropractic care is Dr. Zentmeyer's primary focus, racing has always been a passion. Capers earned his competition racing license in 2022 and quickly made a name for himself in the motorsports world, winning races in the Spec Miata series and clinching the NASA Southeast Region Championship. Out of 31 races, he dominated the series with 24 race victories, 28 podium finishes, and shattered two lap records, including one at Virginia International Raceway. Now driving one of Spark Performance's cars, Capers looks forward to continuing his impressive racing journey with a team that shares his passion for excellence on the track. The "Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300" will give him the unique opportunity to compete on his hometown track, a place that has long held personal significance.

Three weekends ago, Dr. Zentmeyer had the opportunity to race in a NASA Spec Miata event at the renowned Watkins Glen racetrack, a place he's always wanted to visit and race. With a friend's wedding scheduled in the area for Sunday, he used it as the perfect excuse to head to the track on Friday for a test day, followed by a race on Saturday. This was his first time at Watkins Glen, and after taking time to get familiar with the beautiful track, he qualified 8th out of about 30 cars. Following a fierce battle with the top three cars, Dr. Zentmeyer secured first place, finishing just one-tenth off the lap record. He still made the wedding.

This past weekend, Dr. Zentmeyer decided to compete in the VIR Spec Miata NASA race, which featured two sprint races on Saturday. He dominated the event, taking P1 in both races. It was a fantastic opportunity to get some extra seat time before the highly anticipated Martinsville "Virginia is for Lovers 300" Miata Cup race.

"This is a dream come true," said Dr. Zentmeyer. "To be able to race at Martinsville Speedway, where I grew up watching some of the greatest drivers in motorsports, is a life-long dream of many of us who live in Southside Virginia. I want to represent them when I take to the track in this historic event at this world famous speedway."

Dr. Zentmeyer knows that he could not realize this dream alone, enlisting car sponsors Pace-O-Matic/Queen of Virginia Skill and local state Senator Bill Stanley's law firm, The Stanley Law Group, PLLC to make this race a reality. Pro-Graphx, founded by Carson Stone in 2017 and known for its custom digital printing and vehicle wraps, also partnered with Capers Zentmeyer to design the eye-catching livery for the No. 88 car.

"When Dr. Zentmeyer asked us to consider sponsoring his racecar in the NASCAR® IMSA race at the Speedway, we jumped at the chance. Having previously formed a championship race team in the SMART Modified Tour series, Pace O Matic and The Stanley Law Group want to continue to give opportunities for young racecar drivers to compete and find success on our Virginia short tracks. Beef is that person, and we are thrilled to help him make history at the historic Martinsville Speedway. Every day, Pace O Matic and The Stanley Law Group both stand and fight for the little guy and small business owners throughout Virginia. So we think that this driver, and this race, are a perfect fit for our message and mission of 'fighting for small businesses' here in Virginia," Stanley concluded.

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300 doubleheader races are set to occur this Saturday, October 26th at the Martinsville Speedway, where the racetrack will be hosing their first ever IMSA 110-lap Mazda MX-5, beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Championship Race for the NASCAR® Whelen Modified Tour Series 200-lap event set to begin at 7:00 p.m..

For more information about Dr. Zentmeyer's chiropractic practice or his participation in the upcoming race, please contact:

Zentmeyer Chiropractic

3652 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA

Phone: (276) 555-1234

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.zentmeyerchiropractic.com

Media Contact:

Name: Capers Zentmeyer

Phone: (276) 224-9445

Email: [email protected]

About Zentmeyer Chiropractic

Zentmeyer Chiropractic, located in Collinsville, VA, specializes in all chiropractic care for his patients. Dr. Capers Zentmeyer, a licensed chiropractor, is dedicated to providing exceptional care to his community. The practice is currently enrolled with major insurance providers like Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem, with applications pending for additional providers to ensure that patients have access to a wide range of healthcare options.

About the Mazda MX-5 Cup Series

The Mazda MX-5 Cup Series is a premier spec racing series featuring the Mazda MX-5 Miata, renowned for its close competition and exciting racing events. This series is a breeding ground for up-and-coming talent, offering drivers the opportunity to race on some of the most prestigious tracks in the world.

ABOUT PACE-O-MATIC

Pace O Matic develops, produces and licenses legally compliant games in every state where they operate. Since Pace O Matic was founded in 2000, they have built a talented leadership team and a company culture defined by empowerment, innovation and integrity. Their mission is to build the best earning games that are legal and defendable. Queen of Virginia Skill is the company that brings skill games to Virginians who play them and the small business owners that swear by them. Their qualities make them a true leader in the industry with a successful history of demonstrated service and customer loyalty. Visit them online today at www.paceomatic.com.

ABOUT THE STANLEY LAW GROUP

The Stanley Law Group, PLLC was founded by State Senator Bill Stanley and his mother Diane in 1998, serving clients throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia in Personal Injury case, as well as both civil litigation and criminal defense. Bill Stanley has been a Virginia State Senator since being first elected in 2011, Stanley has represented Southside Virginia, including the City of Martinsville. He is also the co-owner of an open-wheel modified race team, Sadler-Stanley Racing, with NASCAR® great Hermie Sadler, having just won the SMART Modified 2024 Season Championship with young driving phenom Luke Baldwin in a car sponsored by his law firm and Pace O Matic. The Stanley Law Group is a distinguished Franklin County based law firm known for its comprehensive legal solutions and client-centered approach. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated attorneys, the firm provides expert counsel across a wide range of legal areas, consistently delivering exceptional results for its clients.

ABOUT PRO-GRAPHX

Founded by Carson Stone in 2017, Pro-Graphx has established itself as Martinsville's premier provider of custom digital printing solutions. The company specializes in digital printing, vehicle wraps, and custom signage, delivering top-quality, eye-catching products designed to help clients stand out.

With a focus on modernization and precision, Pro-Graphx offers personalized service that ensures every project reflects the unique vision of its customers. From local businesses to large corporations, Pro-Graphx continues to be a trusted partner in transforming creative ideas into vibrant, durable reality. Pro-Graphx has partnered with Capers Zentmeyer and will be providing the livery for the No. 88 car.

ABOUT SPARK PERFORMANCE

Capers will be driving one of Spark Performance's cars, a team that was created after the team principal, Nathanial 'Sparky' Sparks, won the Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship in 2016. Since its inception, Spark Performance has claimed numerous prestigious awards, including Team of the Year, Driver Championship, Spirit of Mazda, and Greatest Pass of the Year, along with many podium finishes and wins. The team is excited to be a part of such a well-constructed series and is eager to bring their passion for MX-5s to circle track enthusiasts. Capers is thrilled to be driving for such a successful and dedicated team.

