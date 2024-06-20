Local Eatery Partners with Make-A-Wish Turning Lemons into Wishes this Summer

Evergreens launches citrus-centric fundraising campaign to raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish with lemonade stands and custom menu items

SEATTLE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Evergreens, a Pacific Northwest favorite for fresh salads, bowls and wraps, is partnering with Make-A-Wish® Alaska & Washington and Make-A-Wish® Oregon to raise awareness and funds to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. From June 27 to Sept. 16, Seattle and Portland-area customers will help Evergreens make life a little sweeter for children and 'turn lemons into lemonade' through lemon-forward menu items, store-front lemonade stands and in-store lemon grab prizes, all with the goal of raising $10,000. For more information, visit https://evergreens.com/makeawish.

"Remember the fun of raising money with lemonade stands as a kid? We're taking the same idea and giving it right back to the families who need it most by partnering with Make-A-Wish," says Ian Courtnage, CEO of Evergreens. "We're hoping to bring the local community together this summer and, ultimately, provide life-changing wishes for children. To do that, we, of course, wanted to bring an Evergreens twist, so get ready to see citrus take over our locations, all with a charitable tie."

Throughout the summer, Evergreens is offering the following to support its fundraising goal:

N ew lineup of limited-edition, lemon-inspired menu items : In-store visitors and online customers, can order the following menu items, with $1 from each entrée sold going directly back to Make-A-Wish: Citrus Got Real: Romaine + mixed greens, grilled chicken, charred broccoli, roasted yellow tomatoes, green onion, jalapeno, feta cheese, cashews, spicy lemon tahini Straight Outta Sorrento: Wrap, quinoa, arugula, salami, garbanzo beans, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, pepperoncini, mozzarella pearls, balsamic glaze, lemon basil vini All the Peels: Jasmine rice, charred broccoli, grilled steak, red bell pepper, carrots, green onion, crispy onions, Sriracha, lemon ginger sauce Side items: Lemonade and lemon cookie

Pop Up Lemonade Stands: Visit storefront lemonade stands staffed by Make-A-Wish alumni at the following Evergreens locations. Additional locations are joining the lineup throughout the summer for visitors to enjoy fresh-squeezed lemonade with a meal. All proceeds go directly toward the $10,000 fundraising goal. 6 th and Lenora (2070 6 th Ave Seattle, WA 98121) from July 13-14 Factoria (3560 Factoria Blvd. SE, Suite C, Bellevue, WA 98006) from Aug. 16-17 University Village (4609 Village, Terrace Dr NE, Seattle, WA 98105) from Aug. 24-25

Visit storefront lemonade stands staffed by Make-A-Wish alumni at the following Evergreens locations. Additional locations are joining the lineup throughout the summer for visitors to enjoy fresh-squeezed lemonade with a meal. All proceeds go directly toward the fundraising goal. In-Store Lemon Grabs: Select Evergreens locations are hosting surprise "Lemon Grab" baskets filled with openable lemon pouches with exciting prizes like Evergreens swag, discounts, gift cards and donation matches. One lucky guest will also grab the grand prize, Evergreens For a Year – gifting two free entrees per week for a whole year delivered through the Evergreens loyalty program.

"Make-A-Wish is the business of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Jeannette Tarcha, VP of Communications and Marketing of Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington. "We're only able to provide these moments of respite, hope, and joy because of the incredible support of our community, including local partners like Evergreens. We are so grateful to Evergreens for their commitment to wishes and for helping to turn lemons into lemonade for our local wish kids and their families."

"We are so appreciative of every single effort to grant life-changing wishes to local children with critical illnesses," said Laila Cook, CEO of Make-A-Wish Oregon. "This partnership with Evergreens means even more because they are caring for our community one healthy meal at a time. In addition to my personal forever love of a great salad, I am specifically a huge fan of Evergreens as a company. Win-win partnerships are the absolute best."

For more information on the fundraising effort, how to support and where to visit lemonade stands, visit https://evergreens.com/makeawish and follow along on Instagram and TikTok.

About Evergreens

Evergreens is the ultimate Pacific Northwest destination for fresh and flavorful salads, wraps and warm bowls. With 16+ locations across Washington and Oregon, the fast-casual restaurant chain offers signature creations and build-your-own options made to order in minutes. Founded in 2013, Evergreens is known for its all-natural cuisine focused on 40+ seasonal and thoughtfully-sourced ingredients served with a kick of PNW personality. At the root of it all, Evergreens aims to make healthier eating fit into its customer's lifestyles – all taste buds welcome. For more information, locations and ordering, visit www.evergreens.com or follow Evergreens on Instagram and TikTok.

About Make-A-Wish® Alaska & Washington

Since its inception in 1986, Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington has created life-changing wishes for nearly 8,700 children with critical illnesses. In the fight against a critical illness, a wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement for every child and family on their journey. A wish helps kids look past their limitations, families overcome anxiety and entire communities experience joy. Most importantly, wishes can improve a child's quality of life. We believe a single wish transforms lives. Learn more at wish.org/akwa.

About Make-A-Wish® Oregon

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Oregon has granted wishes of more than 5,000 children living in Oregon, and Clark County, Washington. For more information visit: www.oregon.wish.org.

