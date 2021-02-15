Local Ecological Restoration Company Adds Senior Project Manager

FOREST HILL, Md., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm, has added Bryan Seipp to its staff in the new role of Senior Project Manager for Business Development and Special Projects. Seipp has been an influential leader in the watershed management and restoration industry for nearly two decades and has many years of experience developing partnerships and implementing projects that lead to water quality improvements and enhanced ecological outcomes.

Bryan Seipp

Seipp earned a bachelor's in forestry from Virginia Tech and most recently worked at the Center for Watershed Protection developing and implementing a wide variety of water quality improvement projects throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Seipp brings extensive experience working with landowners of all forms to meet restoration and conservation goals. He has been recognized for his contributions to watershed restoration efforts and has presented on watershed forestry topics internationally. Seipp currently serves as chair of the Maryland Sustainable Forestry Council, President of the Catoctin Land Trust board of directors, and on the Allegheny Society of American Foresters (SAF) Executive Committee. Ecotone's CEO, Scott McGill, said, "I've known Bryan for a number of years through CWP and am excited to have him join our team. He is a great addition and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience."

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. The company provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Ecotone officially became a B Corp in 2018. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

Media Contact: Mary Beth O'Bryan

Phone: 410.420.2600

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.ecotoneinc.com

SOURCE Ecotone, Inc

Related Links

http://www.ecotoneinc.com

