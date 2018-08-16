Local Ecological Restoration Company Among Fastest Growing in U.S.

FOREST HILL, Md., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm, again earned an "Inc. 5000" designation as one of the fastest-growing, private companies in the United States. The distinction is sponsored by Inc. magazine and reflects year-over-year revenue growth, in this case for December 2014 results versus December 2017. Ecotone earned the same recognition for its 2016 results as well.

"We are happy and proud both to be recognized by Inc. and among the economic drivers in Harford County and Maryland," Ecotone's owner, Scott McGill, said. "Our team is passionate about what it does, and the Inc. 5000 list is a symbol for how much dedication and effort my colleagues put into delivering great outcomes for our clients." The company ranked 2,054 overall for 2017, and 12th among all environmental services companies, with revenue growth of 217%. It ranked 55th among all Maryland companies on the list. Ecotone earned an overall ranking of in 1,834 2016.

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. Ecotone provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the United States. Ecotone officially became a B Corp in 2018. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

