Local Educational Foundation Receives A Technology Donation From National ITAD Firm At The Request Of Loaned Executives Committed To Empowering Local Graduates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2008 over 2,000 stakeholders from the City of Birmingham began the first of 127 community meetings to discuss the challenges educators and parents are faced with when students drop out of school. Statistics show high school dropouts are 8x more likely to go to prison, 50% less likely to vote, and are not eligible for a staggering 90% of new jobs being created in today's booming economy.

"This was an important call to action," said David Gray, Business Development Manager for ATR (Advanced Technology Recycling), a nationwide Electronics Recycling and ITAD Management firm with a location in nearby Hoover AL. "We were contacted by a great customer of ours that has a long tradition of working within the Birmingham community," continued Gray.

The BEF (Birmingham Educational Foundation) which is a certified 501(c)(3) organization works with business and community leaders to help students achieve their college, career, and life readiness goals.

ATR was pleased to present 15 laptop computers to the BEF to support their efforts. These laptops will be put to good use by the local graduates of the Birmingham City School systems who will use them as they move into the next stage of their education. ATR shares BEF's sense of urgency to help students reach their full potential through a set of core principles: Collaboration, Communication, Innovation and Belief.

"As we enter year two of supporting Birmingham City School alums as they pursue their dreams after high school, we are gratified with the support of our community. We strive to utilize this support to help equip each graduate with tools they need to succeed such as laptops. At the Birmingham Education Foundation, we aspire to build a diverse network to empower our students, and here we are well on our way to do so to help build a true alumni movement," said J.W. Carpenter, Executive Director for BEF.

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a Certified Woman Owned, US Based, Nationwide Company formed in 2002 with 9 locations to meet the growing needs of Business-to-Business customers seeking transparent, compliant ITAM/ITAD solutions providing one of the industry's most comprehensive electronic recycling and ITAD management service portfolios.

