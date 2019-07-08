Local Employment Attorneys Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithey Law Group LLC, a Maryland labor and employment legal group, is celebrating its first anniversary as of June 1, 2019.

As the Managing Partner and founder, Joyce Smithey leads her team of attorneys and legal staff in the practice and handling of cases involving wages, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, workplace abuse, contract and severance negotiations, equal pay rights, medical leave, and more.

The firm also handles high-profile class actions and collective actions, which involve wage and hour violations.

In her 20 years of practice, Joyce Smithey has received numerous honors. These honors include being recognized multiple times as a Maryland Super Lawyer in the area of Employment and Labor Law as well as one of Baltimore Magazine's Maryland Top 50 Women Attorneys. She is also an honoree of the Baltimore SmartCEO's Centers of Influence Awards, and was also awarded a Leadership in Law award from The Daily Record.

All of the attorneys working at Smithey Law Group LLC serve clients throughout the state of Maryland and Washington, D.C. They are excited to celebrate one year in business and plan to push forward for many more successful years of practice.

Other attorneys on the Smithey Law Group LLC's team include Catherine M. Manofsky, who litigates employment and labor law issues and received The Daily Record Leading Women Award. Lisa L. Walker joined the firm as an Associate focusing on employment law issues. Lastly, Senior Associate and Director of Administration, Reuben W. Wolfson, regularly works with employers and employees on matters of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, reprisal, claims prevention, disability accommodations, and wrongful termination cases.

The firm represents employees and business owners; it advises employers on how to abide by employment and labor laws while also avoiding liability. In addition, it protects the rights of employees terminated for unlawful reasons and victims of harassment or discrimination.

Attorneys at the firm regularly speak at local and national events – including seminars, employment law groups, and annual meetings – to help educate employers and employees regarding their rights and obligations in the state. Recently, Joyce Smithey was elected to Maryland's State Bar Association's Board of Governors in April 2019.

About Smithey Law Group LLC:

Smithey Law Group LLC may be a newer firm, but it brings decades of legal experience to the table. Its attorneys treat all clients as if they are the firm's only client. The firm's attorneys have been featured on NPR, and in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and on Fox News. Their attorneys also frequently contribute to the Metropolitan Washington Employment Lawyers Association's newsletter and The Employee Advocate. Ms. Smithey has co-authored numerous prominent legal treatises, including the Maryland Rules Commentary 4th Edition and the MSBA Employment Law Deskbook. Learn more about the firm by visiting their website.

