Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Rancho Cucamonga

"Dickey's congratulates Caleb on bringing his first Dickey's Barbecue Pit location to California," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are always proud when experienced franchisees choose to invest in the Dickey's brand and bring Texas-style barbecue to their community."

Originally from California, Caleb has spent years both owning franchise concepts and working on developing concepts for other restaurants in his area. "I first learned about Dickey's when I was building a different location and loved concept, the food and the support from the corporate office so much I decided to open one of my own," says Caleb.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

