Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey's Texas-Style Barbecue to Florida

"Dickey's Barbecue Pit is truly a family owned business and we are thrilled when we have the opportunity to bring new folks into our family," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "With Wendy's passion for the Dickey's brand and dedication to serving her community delicious barbecue, she is sure to be a success."

New to the restaurant industry, Wendy's background is in the medical field, but she has always had a passion for opening her own restaurant. Wendy is originally from Louisiana which is where she fell in love with Dickey's Barbecue Pit and after moving to Florida, she knew it was the perfect place to open her first restaurant.

"I have always wanted to be a restauranteur and Dickey's made it so simple for me to become a part of their growing family," says Wendy. "With their proven business model and their overwhelming support, I am ready and excited to bring my first Dickey's Barbecue Pit to the people of Gulf Breeze."

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

