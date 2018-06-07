Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey's Texas-Style Barbecue to Michigan

"The dedication and excitement Krage and his business partner have shown is something that truly inspires all of us at Dickey's," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are proud to have these two bring so much passion to the brand and we look forward to the opening of their Kalamazoo location and the others that will follow."

Krage is new to the restaurant industry with a background in the pharmaceutical field. He has a passion for barbecue and has always had a dream of opening his own restaurant. An entrepreneur at heart, Krage researched multiple franchising concepts before deciding that Dickey's was the perfect fit.

"When researching franchises, it all came down to loving the business model and the quality of the food," says Krage. "Dickey's offered everything we were looking for in a franchise concept including delicious food, a proven business model, support for franchisees and an established brand."

Krage's business partner has experience in the restaurant industry and too has a passion for Texas-style barbecue. He believes that barbecue is the last southern food that still needs to be mainstreamed and Dickey's provided them the best opportunity to capitalize on these ventures.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

