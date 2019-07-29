Local Entrepreneur Brings Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF to Pittsburgh

Owned and operated by Sam Gupta, the office will serve Pittsburgh and the surrounding area and offer staffing solutions to businesses in the information technology industry. Gupta has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, including extensive business and technical management involvement in both large corporate and small business environments.

"While working with clients, I discovered a growing trend of companies struggling to find quality employees and recognized the need for staffing assistance," Gupta said. "I also found that many candidates aren't aware of the opportunities available to them. Throughout my career, I have helped clients leverage technology to achieve various company objectives. As a partner of NEXTAFF, I'll be able to continue that trend of helping clients find solutions and fulfill their needs."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.

"Sam has a keen sense of business and a proven track record of helping businesses, large and small, prevent and solve information technology problems," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "His experience, combined with NEXTAFF's unique methodology, create a powerful combination that will prove valuable to the Pittsburgh information technology market."

Gupta has a Master of Science degree in management of information technology from the University of Virginia.

"I'm confident with the support of NEXTAFF's national network, our office will make a positive impact on businesses in the Pittsburgh region as well as the people who are looking for job opportunities within the area," Gupta said.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE NEXTAFF

Related Links

https://www.nextaff.com

