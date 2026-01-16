Local entrepreneur Cassie Pound to open Modern Reign Boutique Jan. 17 in Glenpool, Oklahoma

A personal venture turns into a downtown storefront focused on confidence, community and everyday style

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a personal passion has grown into a brick-and-mortar statement for local entrepreneur Cassie Pound. Known for building successful home service businesses, Pound is now bringing that same vision to Modern Reign Boutique, opening Saturday, Jan. 17 in downtown Glenpool.

Grand opening festivities are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the new shop, located at 148 W. Main St., Suite B. In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, community members are invited to enjoy:

Exclusive grand opening specials

Giveaways and surprises

Light bites and refreshments

Pound said Modern Reign is designed for shoppers who want on-trend looks without sacrificing comfort or practicality. The store will carry sizes XS-3X and plans to refresh inventory frequently to reflect seasonal demand and customer feedback. The boutique was inspired by her personal and professional journey as a business owner, mother and leader who has built companies in male-dominated industries.

"You do not have to leave a small town to think big," Pound said. "Modern Reign is about owning where you are and where you are headed. It's about showing up with confidence in every season of life."

Pound is a seasoned business owner with more than a decade of experience building and scaling service-based businesses. She owns Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a home service company she started with her husband, Oscar Pound, in 2014, and Stellar Garage Doors, a full-service garage door repair and replacement company that launched in 2025. Throughout her career, Pound has focused on growing customer-driven operations, developing strong teams and identifying new opportunities.

Pound said she hopes to create a place where ambition doesn't mean leaving your roots behind.

"I see Modern Reign becoming a brand that stands for resilience, growth and belief in places and people that deserve more attention," Pound said. "By building locally, my goal is to encourage others to reinvest in their communities, create jobs and support long-term growth."

For more information, visit themodernreign.com/.

About Modern Reign Boutique

Modern Reign Boutique is a women's fashion boutique and lifestyle brand created by local entrepreneur Cassie Pound for women who lead, build and show up with confidence in every season of life. Rooted in the belief that style is more than what you wear, Modern Reign offers thoughtfully curated collections of elevated, wearable fashion designed to help women feel put together without trying too hard. The brand champions quality and individuality while reinforcing the idea that growth and opportunity can thrive in any town. Modern Reign also embraces community connection and seeks to inspire women to own their reign in life and style. For more information, please visit themodernreign.com.

