Local Entrepreneur Fulfills Lifelong Dream by Opening Boca Raton's First Blo Blow Dry Bar

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Boca Raton, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on Friday, June 21 in Boca Raton. Located 3013 W Yamato Rd. Suite B-4, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local and 22-year-old entrepreneur, Lyndsi Levitt. With the opening of her first Blo Blow Dry Bar, Levitt is already planning to expand, aiming for six more locations in the Boca area. Having previously honed her skills while working at a salon, Levitt's passion for the beauty industry drove her to complete beauty school and earn her cosmetology license. Now, she eagerly embraces the opportunity to run her own establishment and looks forward to expanding her business further.

"I'm thrilled to bring my experience from beauty school and working in a salon to my Blo Blow Dry Bar to create personalized experiences and unforgettable beauty moments for all Boca Raton residents and visitors," shared Levitt. "Owning my own business at such a young age has been a dream since I started in the industry, and I'm excited to open our doors and officially make it a reality."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $34, this offer runs from June 21 to July 21.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Boca Raton, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-boca/ or call 561-367-3919.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Kira Obolsky, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind