Local Entrepreneur Mass Producing Unique Environmental Product to Combat Plastic Waste Contamination through Public Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Mataya, Charlotte resident and serial inventor, created the Leaf Burrito®, a reusable yard waste removal bag, which is designed to help eliminate detrimental single-purpose plastic bags. Currently in use in Charlotte, the Leaf Burrito® won the 2017 Sustain Charlotte Award in the Waste Reduction category. "Leaf Burrito won the Sustain Charlotte Award for a reason. Great product, easy to use, making where we live a better place for us and generations after us. It is a cutting edge leader in the Sustainability arena," stated Shannon Binns, executive director of Sustain Charlotte.

"I came up with the idea several years ago when I was assisting the City of Charlotte Solid Waste staff with unloading my burrito-shaped tarp. However, tarps are not approved containers. I have always had a strong passion for environmental sustainability, green initiatives and with all the current news on what plastic contamination is doing across the world I wanted to do my part," shared Marc Mataya, local entrepreneur. "After being recognized with the Sustain Charlotte Award and being endorsed by the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services, I wanted to get the Leaf Burrito® in the hands of as many folks in the landscape business, corporate entities or weekend warriors in Charlotte and eventually at most homes across the country. Crowdfunding seemed the best venue to educate the public, create awareness and get production started more quickly."

Crowdfunding will allow Leaf Burrito® to increase production and reduce the cost of the product with larger production runs. Leaf Burrito® works to educate customers and cities about the impact of single-use plastic on the environment and their communities. Leaf Burrito® will donate 5% of all funds raised, as well as 5% of future revenues, to support local Greenway development organizations.

On Earth Day 2018, the Earth Day Network shared these facts about worldwide plastic contamination. 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced since plastic was introduced in the 1950s.The amount of plastic produced in a year is roughly the same as the entire weight of humanity. Virtually every piece of plastic ever made still exists in some shape or form (with the exception of the small amount that has been incinerated). 91% of plastic waste isn't recycled. Most plastics don't biodegrade in any meaningful sense, it could exist for hundreds or even thousands of years.100 billion plastic bags are used by Americans every year. Tied together, they would reach around the Earth's equator 773 times. 8 million metric tons of plastic winds up in our oceans each year.

Leaf Burrito®, a reusable yard waste removal bag, is designed to help save this planet from detrimental single-purpose plastic bags. Created by Charlotte entrepreneur Marc Mataya, Leaf Burrito® won the 2017 Sustain Charlotte Award for Waste Reduction. The goals of Leaf Burrito® are to: 1) fight the war on plastic pollution by keeping plastic bags out of landfills; 2) make the arduous task of bagging leaves, hedge and garden clippings, and grass clippings a simple and eco-friendly experience; and, 3) give back to our communities through local Greenway development organizations. Endorsed by the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services, Leaf Burrito® is moving into mass production with public support and investment through Crowdfunding. For additional information, visit leafburrito.info. To support Crowdfunding, https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/leaf-burrito-a-better-way-to-clean-up-your-yard#/

