Local Entrepreneur Ready to Light Kansas City Community with New Blingle! Franchise

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, proudly announced today its newest franchise location that will serve the South Kansas City Metro area on both the Kansas and Missouri side. This new operation is owned and operated by a local luminary and respected lawyer with deep community ties who is embarking on a new entrepreneurial journey.

Emulating his father's path from banking to entrepreneurship, our local owner brings a legacy of business acumen, honed from representing some of the world's largest companies as a lawyer. Inspired by his father's triumphs and the cherished legacy of family business, he is poised to chart his own course with Blingle! The franchise's sterling leadership and the vibrant home service sector clinched his decision.

"The excitement is palpable as we introduce Blingle! to Kansas City," stated the franchisee. "Our brand is more than just a business; it's a visionary concept set to infuse joy into every corner of the community through our distinctive products and services. We're confident that Kansas City will embrace Blingle! with the same enthusiasm and passion that captured my heart upon discovering the remarkable identity of the brand."

Looking forward to an early June 2024 launch, Blingle! of South Kansas City is already setting sights on expanding its presence, ensuring the brand becomes a household name across the region.

"We are excited to bring Blingle! to the Kansas City community," Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands said. "To be able to bring the premier products and service that we have to offer to the city is a great opportunity."

To learn more about Blingle! please visit: blingle.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle.com/franchising and horsepowerbrands.com.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle! and HorsePower Brands, please visit https://www.blingle.com/ or https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

