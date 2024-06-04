Local Entrepreneur Ready to Light Port Charlotte Community with New Blingle! Franchise

This is The Brand's Sixth Location in The Sunshine State

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, announced today the signing of its newest franchise location in Port Charlotte that is owned and operated by Patrick Dunivan. This location will serve North up to the communities of Brownville, Arcadia, North Port, Englewood and Rotonda, and reach as far South as Fort Myers. Additionally, the new franchise will bring light to Venice, Boca Grande and Cayo Costa, including Punta Gorda.

A native of Ft. Lauderdale, Dunivan's career began with serving eight years in the Marine Corps before going back to school, ultimately earning a degree in Business Administration and Information Technology from University of Missouri-Kansas City. Upon graduation, he began his corporate journey in IT consulting, first with Sprint then with T-Mobile. After spending 23 years of his career in Kansas City, Dunivan found his way back to Southwest Florida in 2020.

Following his 25-year career in IT, he was ready to be his own boss. He began working with an entrepreneurial coach who matched his personality to execute and get things done with a variety of brands. When it came down to making a decision, it was the people and treatment he received from the Blingle! team that made it a no brainer.

"Blingle! offers a great support system to help set franchisees up for success," said Dunivan. "I am looking forward to getting out from behind a desk and involved with the community to provide all their lighting needs."

Blingle! of Port Charlotte is expected to open in early Summer of 2024. Once his territory is up and running, Dunivan has intention to grow and bring Blingle! to more communities in Florida.

"We are excited to have Patrick join the Blingle! family," Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands said. "To be able to bring the premier products and service that we have to offer to the Port Charlotte community is a great opportunity."

To learn more about Blingle! please visit: blingle.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle.com/franchising and horsepowerbrands.com.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle! and HorsePower Brands, please visit https://www.blingle.com/ or https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

