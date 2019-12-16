Local entrepreneur ready to put experience to work in Denver

"NEXTAFF has an amazing reputation in the industry for offering innovative and quality solutions, as well as support to contractors and clients alike," LaRiviere said. "I've been a part of the Denver business scene for two decades, and I've watched it grow and adapt. The timing is perfect to introduce the NEXTAFF method, which will allow us to work with clients to offer not only the best fit to fulfill their employment needs, but also the right fit. We'll be able to bridge the gap of zero unemployment and hard-to-find employees for the customers and clients that we service."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.

"Dane knows firsthand the staffing needs of the Denver business community, and he's got an amazing drive and willingness to help clients," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "With nearly two decades of staffing experience in this area, he's well-versed in what works and what doesn't. He's positioned to take his efforts to the next level, and NEXTAFF's unique methodology will provide him the resources necessary to create success for the clients we serve."

For more information about NEXTAFF staffing sources in Denver, please visit www.nextaff.com.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE NEXTAFF

Related Links

http://www.nextaff.com

