Local Entrepreneurs Open Marco's Pizza in Raleigh

Fastest Growing Pizza Brand* Yearns to Satisfy Raleigh Cravings with its Delicious Pizza and More

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of America's favorite brands**, is opening its newest location in Raleigh, NC on May 12. Located at 7841 Alexander Promenade Place, pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

New on the menu are two limited-time offers, the Sausage Magnifico and the Ultimate Magnifico. These mouthwatering pizzas feature a NEW sliced Old World Sausage and include a symphony of bold flavors and crispy, sizzling meat toppings, delivering two classic, quality pizzas at a price-point that won't break the bank.

Bringing Marco's pizza-making prowess to Raleigh are local residents Joshua Allen and Kwadwo Anyane-Ntow. Allen previously worked in technology and engineering. Anyane-Ntow has a background in business management and development. Additionally, both Allen and Anyane-Ntow have entrepreneurial experience which will benefit them in their endeavor to open their own Marco's Pizza.

The entrepreneurial duo were looking to open a business in Raleigh with a solid structure and business model to go along with a high-quality product. The franchising opportunity Allen and Anyane-Ntow were introduced to with Marco's Pizza stood out to them because of the successful franchise business model, high-quality products, and ability to serve their hometown community. Their new Marco's Pizza will not only bring the Raleigh community together, but will be a vessel for community growth. With such a strong connection to the community, Allen and Anyane-Ntow are looking forward to providing their neighbors with the fresh, high-quality ingredients Marco's Pizza is known for.

"We were both born and raised in Raleigh, so this opportunity with Marco's Pizza is very special to us," said Allen. "Opening a Marco's Pizza in Raleigh will further integrate us into a community that we already know and love. We'll have the chance to serve the community and giveback all while bringing community members together for some delicious pizza."

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Beyond its delicious pizza, Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Raleigh pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Raleigh, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (919) 807-1900. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2022 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

