LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS PURCHASE HISTORIC CLEVELAND LIGHTHOUSE

Preservation is new owners' goal

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse has been a part of downtown Cleveland's lake view since 1910, and is famous worldwide for dramatic photos of it standing strong against monstrous waves and even being completely encased in layers of ice.

Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse Jim Brown and Heather Moore

"If you grew up in Cleveland," says local designer Heather Moore, "it served as a kind of 'Light of the Land'™ through wars, the depression, recessions, and boom times, too. When Jim Brown, the owner of Classic Auto Group, and I heard it was being auctioned off, it was important to both of us that someone from Cleveland buy it. So, we did!"

With preservation in mind, the new owners are currently brainstorming how best to clean up and use the space while making sure that it is respected and preserved. Helping the Coast Guard with their purchase is an added bonus.

"It's a part of our history," Brown says, "every bit as much as the lake or downtown. People have worked there for decades, gotten married, shown it off as a tourist destination... We want to take the time to do things right. We don't close until January, so that helps."

"Clevelanders are driven, innovative, solid people," says Moore. "I like to say we are lit from within. The lighthouse is symbolic of that, and it's important that it continues to be into the future."

ABOUT CLEVELAND HARBOR WEST PIERHEAD LIGHTHOUSE, LLC: Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse is a historic Cleveland landmark dating back to 1910. Purchased by Clevelanders Heather Moore and Jim Brown, the lighthouse has a rich history and secure, exciting future. Website: http://www.chwpl.com/

ABOUT HEATHER B. MOORE: Heather B. Moore (HeatherBMoore.com) is the award-winning fine jewelry designer who first brought personalization to fine jewelry. Her namesake brand frequently appears in publications such as Vogue, Town & Country, and Robb Report, and is made in the USA and based in Cleveland, Ohio. Every piece is handmade to the customer's specifications.

