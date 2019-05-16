Local Entrepreneurs to Open AtWork Personnel Office in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, an award-winning national staffing franchise, recently announced their latest expansion in California. The new location was awarded to local entrepreneurs Gregg Hassler and Moses Rangel, whose Southern California-based AtWork franchise—located at 11801 Pierce St., Suite 200 in Riverside, CA—will provide staffing services to employers throughout the surrounding areas. This is Hassler and Rangel's fourth Southern California AtWork Group location.

"The City of Riverside presented an ideal expansion market for AtWork SoCal," said franchise owner Gregg Hassler. "The City's centralized location, its status as a regional economic hub and the benefit of proximity to several current clients made selecting Riverside an easy choice."

AtWork Riverside specializes in delivering effective staffing solutions for employers seeking clerical, professional and light industrial employees. AtWork's flexible options include temporary, temp-to-hire, full time career placement services and payroll accommodation. The company provides contingent labor and direct-hire talent search services for some of the region's most respected employers.

"Thanks to its well-established infrastructure for business development, combined with a lowering unemployment rate, Southern California it the ideal location for our latest expansion," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "With Hassler and Rangel's experience in the staffing industry, I am confident their business will soon grow to become a vital player in the area's business growth and development!"

"We look forward to building quality relationships with employers and candidates in Riverside. Our goal as a locally-owned staffing service is to provide the personalized, responsive services that national corporate-owned agencies simply can't deliver," said Hassler. "As the AtWork Group continues a successful expansion in California through its locally-owned entrepreneurial model, we are proud to lead the way in Riverside and San Diego Counties."

AtWork SoCal Director of Marketing Charlie Hoey credits the company's growth and success to experience, hard work, determination and a talented team of dedicated employees.

"Four years ago we started at zero with the Temecula location," Hoey said. "Today AtWork SoCal's offices rank in the top ten, in terms of revenues and candidates placed, out of over 75 branches nationwide. Our employees understand their success is tied to the company's success, and we very much appreciate their dedication to this enterprise."

AtWork SoCal's Regional Director Judy Contreras, who will be leading the Riverside Office's operations, said the City of Riverside holds great potential for AtWork's unique model of local ownership backed by national resources.

"The fact that we are owned and operated locally and have strong community connections means we are able to quickly respond to clients' staffing needs," Contreras said. "I expect the City of Riverside AtWork office to hit the ground running since there's already an existing client base and multiple prospects waiting for AtWork to open nearby. I encourage local employers to consider AtWork as a potential Human Resources partner and take advantage of our team's decades of experience sourcing, recruiting, delivering and managing quality employees."

For more information, visit www.atworksocal.com or call 951-297-3591.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are 75 locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year and was recently ranked in: Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

SOURCE AtWork Group