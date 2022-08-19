Local Executive Earns Top Healthcare Management Credential

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hudson Garrett Jr., FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Community Health Associates, Atlanta, Georgia, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation's leading professional society for healthcare leaders.

"The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important," says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. "By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community."

Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

Garrett of Community Health Associates, LLC in Atlanta, Georgia is privileged to bear the FACHE® credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow. For more information regarding the FACHE credential, please contact the ACHE Department of Member Services by calling (312) 424-9400, emailing [email protected], or visiting ache.org/FACHE.

About the American College of Healthcare Executives

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE's mission is to advance our members and healthcare management excellence. ACHE offers its prestigious FACHE® credential, signifying board certification in healthcare management. ACHE's established network of 77 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. In addition, ACHE is known for its magazine, Healthcare Executive, and its career development and public policy programs. Through such efforts, ACHE works toward its vision of being the preeminent professional society for leaders dedicated to improving health. The Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives was established to further advance healthcare management excellence through education and research. The Foundation of ACHE is known for its educational programs— including the annual Congress on Healthcare Leadership, which draws more than 4,000 participants—and groundbreaking research. Its publishing division, Health Administration Press, is one of the largest publishers of books and journals on health services management including textbooks for college and university courses. For more information, visit www.ache.org.

