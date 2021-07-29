Local Express Announces New VP of Small and Medium-Sized Business Sales, Michael Ashcraft

GLENDALE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Express, a SaaS vertical for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry that specializes in providing eCommerce solutions to independent retailers and enterprises seeking digital transformation, today announces it has hired Michael Ashcraft to oversee its new Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) sales division. The new position will focus on helping this business segment adopt Local Express' eCommerce platform to compete against the giants of online retail.

Local Express' branded service allows brick-and-mortar companies to own their entire eCommerce offering end to end from purchase to delivery. This includes full point-of-sale (POS) integration, inventory category management, real-time data analytics reporting tools, and total customization of the look and feel of their own branded online storefront.

Ashcraft is a seasoned sales executive who previously worked as Head of Sales and Customer Success at Digital Marketer in Austin, Texas, and as a Senior Sales-Area Manager with Tableau in Washington, D.C. He has also worked as a Senior Sales Manager for Yelp! in Scottsdale, Arizona. He holds a BSc. in Advertising from the University of Idaho.

This breadth of experience in helping SMBs expand their digital outreach efforts has equipped Ashcraft with an understanding of the challenges companies in this sector face. His experience helping clients optimize ROI and expand their digital footprints will allow Local Express to provide SMBs the tools and support necessary to establish a competitive online presence.

"I'm excited to have Michael join our team. He has much experience working with small to medium-sized businesses to expand their digital presence to serve the local community. While working with the broad set of customers our platform serves, we saw that local small and medium businesses required a different set of solutions. Michael's experiences will optimize Local Express' offerings to suit these sized companies better," Bagrat Safaryan, founder and CEO of Local Express, said.

"Local Express has tremendous software products, solutions, and services that can be of great benefit to small and medium retailers in the Food & Beverage industry. I am excited to join the company and create the next level of offerings for our small and medium retail customers. I see Local Express building a Food & Beverage ecosystem in which retailers can offer much more to their customers than they previously thought possible," Ashcraft said.

About Local Express:

