Local Eye Doctor Opens Practice in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local eye doctor Advanced Family Eye Care has planted roots in the Cedar Valley, located in Waterloo, IA - offering the latest in eye care technology in a friendly and personable environment.

Dr. Brad Boyle has always dreamed of serving Cedar Falls and Waterloo with outstanding service and elite eye care. This summer, Advanced Family Eye Care opened its doors to the Cedar Valley at 622 Progress Ave, Ste B, Waterloo, IA 50701.

The team at Advanced Family Eye Care has been working diligently to serve their patients by making it their first priority. Over the past couple months new and familiar faces fueled their commitment to excellence in eye care.

One patient recently expressed their gratitude saying, "Thanks Dr. Boyle and the rest of the Advanced Family Eye Care team for being the best at what you do!' Advanced Family Eye Care attributes recent success to patients trusting them with their time and well-being."

"I decided to open Advanced Family Eye Care in the Cedar Valley to change the lives of our patients and the lives of our team members." Says Dr. Boyle.

He added that he set out in his practice with the mission to not only ensure eye health with the latest technology and research, but to get to know his patients on a personal level.

This ideology is evident throughout their practice and lends to their trademark "Eye Care Beyond Prescription."

Advanced Family Eye Care, Grow Cedar Valley members, will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 15 at 5 pm. Grow Cedar Valley will live stream the ceremony on their Facebook page.

About Advanced Family Eye Care

Advanced Family Eye Care is a privately-owned optometry practice in Waterloo, IA. They believe when you receive an eye exam, you deserve more than just a prescription. Drs. Boyle, Menet, and Kearns dig deep to assess your overall eye health. Some common conditions found through an eye exam are glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts. They also look for signs of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart issues, clotting factors, cholesterol changes, and even cancers. They are quick to communicate findings and concerns with primary care providers so they can help treat them together.

