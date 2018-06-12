Local Family Brings Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Parker

Originally from California, the Berniers moved to Parker ten years ago and have since called it their home. Heidi is very active in the community and after deciding to open their own restaurant, they knew that Dickey's Barbecue Pit was the perfect option.

"We look forward to becoming a part of the Dickey's family," says Heidi. "We have always wanted to open our own restaurant and with Dickey's successful business model, delicious food and support for their franchisees, we cannot wait to bring our first Dickey's to the people of Parker."

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

