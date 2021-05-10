Local Family Donates $500,000 to The Arc of the Capital Area

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based philanthropists, Ryan and Annie Jacob, announce a $500,000 donation to The Arc of the Capital Area to promote and protect the human rights of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Founded in 1949, The Arc of the Capital Area is a non-profit organization supporting Central Texans with I/DD through compassionate case management and innovative programs. By actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes, The Arc of the Capital Area creates a future in which people with I/DD have the same opportunities as others to pursue full and productive lives.

"Texas has the second-largest number of individuals with disabilities in all states, yet ranks 49th in the nation for funding services, despite having the 12th largest economy in the world," said Dr. Mary Van Haneghan, chief executive officer for The Arc of the Capital Area. "More than 500,000 individuals with I/DD live in Texas, and currently, more than half of these individuals are in need and on waitlists for services in Texas with an average wait time of 15 years. Despite these stark statistics, there is very little awareness of the crisis at hand. The majority of our governmental contracts have not received a rate increase in almost two decades. With our government funding covering less than 60% of what it costs to deliver services, contributions like from the Jacob family are not only a critical but vital part of our ability to meet the needs of those we serve.

"With the amazing support of Ryan and Annie Jacob, we can continue to close the significant statewide funding and service gaps through connecting individuals with I/DD and their families with continuing education, employment, recreation and lifelong services to ensure there are opportunities to pursue full, productive and healthy lives. As our nation recognizes and expands opportunities for diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Jacob family is leading the way to ensure individuals with I/DD are recognized, acknowledged, and prioritized."

Ryan Jacob serves as the vice president for The Arc of the Capital Area Board of Directors. Ryan and Annie Jacob understand the importance of advocating for and with people with I/DD and serving them and their families. Ryan and Annie's son, Grayson, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at two years old. Angelman syndrome affects 1 in 15,000 people and is characterized by developmental delays. Children with Angelman syndrome may have severe impairments in speech and communication. By the time they are teenagers, they tend to stop walking.

"Combating inequality for intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals is a priority for our family," said Ryan Jacob. "Improving the lives of children and adults with genetic diseases, like Angelman syndrome, and intellectual and physical disabilities is our primary focus. The Arc of the Capital Area continues to perform phenomenal work to ensure people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the support and services necessary to be fully engaged in their communities. Annie and I are proud to support a local non-profit organization such as The Arc of the Capital Area."

In addition to their monetary donation, Ryan and Annie Jacob are supporting The Arc of the Capital Area by donating resources to raise additional funds for The Arc of the Capital Area. The Arc of the Capital Area is currently hosting a raffle for a round-trip flight in a private plane. All proceeds will support the Arc of the Capital Area's various initiatives and services. To learn more, please visit arcaustin.org/events-news/raffle/ .

To learn more about The Arc of the Capital Area, please visit www.arcaustin.org . Keep up with the latest news from The Arc of the Capital Area on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

