Local Family Opens New PostalAnnex Location in Clovis, California

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Clovis, CA to new owners, Guriqbal and Manpreet Cheema. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping, mailbox rental and office services to the local community.

Located inside the Vons shopping center at 3150 Fowler Ave., Ste. 113, in Clovis, CA 93611, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rental, notary public services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies and more. In addition to helping operate the store, Manpreet continues to work full-time as a nurse. Prior to opening this PostalAnnex location, her husband, Guriqbal, worked in car sales, while their son serves as a hotel general manager and supports daily operations at the store.

"We are inspired by the opportunity to build something meaningful while serving the Clovis community," said Guriqbal Cheema. "We saw a need for a convenient, customer-focused shipping and business service center where residents and local businesses could access a variety of essential services all in one place. We are excited to invest in Clovis and become a trusted resource for our neighbors."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our network grows stronger with each franchisee who is passionate about what they do. This new PostalAnnex location in Clovis, CA, continues that momentum by delivering important solutions the community can count on," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this PostalAnnex, located inside the Vons shopping center at 3150 Fowler Ave., Ste. 113, in Clovis, CA 93611, and the services offered at the new Clovis, CA location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25007.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.