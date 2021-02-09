Local Family-Owned Business Now Offering SYNLawn® and Calico Greens

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Flooring, Inc., a family-owned business based in Louisville, announced that its Sports Division has inked a sales agreement with SYNLawn®, a leading brand of artificial grass made in the USA, and Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial green wall displays.

"We're excited to be the only official distributor of both SYNLawn and Calico Greens in the state," said Pat Davidson, president and owner of Aztec Flooring, Inc. "Since purchasing the company with my husband in 1985, our mission has been to provide quality products and deliver/install them with an equally high level of service. Our noteworthy accomplishments and the earned trust of our clients led to the development of our Sports Division in 1994. Our son, Patrick, who is now the Sales and Project Manager of the Sports Division, grew up playing club soccer, which put him in an environment that allowed him to experience synthetic turf from a young age. In high school, and then in college, his athletic focus changed to golf. Our personal experiences truly have paved the way for our position as experts on synthetic turf and finding the most realistic artificial grass products for our customers."

SYNLawn's extensive range of first-rate synthetic grass products are perfect for any region of Kentucky since it stays green and pristine year-round, not requiring irrigation and with minimal maintenance. Product categories include: Pet, Golf, Lawn and Landscape, Playground, Sport and Agility, Rooftop, Deck and Patio. SYNLawn also provides the cleanest and safest turf in the industry by offering turf made with Super Yarn™ technology. This innovative technology makes it the most advanced artificial grass fiber produced and presented to the market. Super Yarn offers unique additives including Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill® IR Reflective (IR) and StatBlock® Anti-Static.

SYNLawn's sister brand, Calico Greens, fabricates customizable green wall panels for indoor or outdoor installations featuring unique and realistic designs that mimic the colors, shadings, dimensions and movement of real plants. Calico Greens offers the most realistic plants on the market, and similar to SYNLawn's turf products, it offers lasting beauty unlike non-artificial panels. Calico Green offers six types of panels that connect for easy installation: Del Mar, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, Monterey and Napa. Each product is UV-protected, fire-rated and has a three-year warranty.

Over their 35 plus years of business, Pat and her team have installed more than 100,000 square feet of commercial and sports flooring for indoors and outdoors across Kentucky. Aztec Flooring's Sports Division began commercial and residential turf installations in 2000. Notable synthetic turf projects have included:

The 30,000 plus-square-foot Wyandotte Park soccer field, which was made possible due to a partnership with the Louisville Parks Foundation. The Foundation raised money and approached Pat about creating a synthetic turf soccer field in an area which was formerly a swimming pool of the local park. While the local community had been using this area to play soccer, the field conditions were far from ideal, so it required careful engineering to ensure the field was built in a way that would provide ideal playing conditions for years to come.

A full sports complex in the backyard of a returning customer that was a collaborated design effort by Patrick and built by his company's construction and installation team. The complex included a 600-square-foot putting green, a 7,000-square-foot mini lacrosse field, a batting cage and a 3,800- square-foot multi-Sport Court. Aztec Flooring's Sports Division worked closely with the homeowner to select a turf system that would withstand hard athletics, but still look like a backyard.

"As a diverse business that offers expertise in a variety of products and services, we are excited to offer our customers the best value by becoming distributors of SYNLawn's first-class, American-made products," said Patrick Davidson, Sales and Project Manager of Aztec Flooring's Sports Division. "As an avid golfer, installing putting greens for clients is my favorite part of the job. While not everyone can play like Tiger Woods, SYNLawn's line of professional quality golf products allow golf lovers to have the same putting experience as the pros."

For more information about the company and its new line of SYNLawn and Calico Greens products, visit synlawnkentucky.com or call (502) 638-9004. You can also visit their product showroom by appointment, which is located near Central Park at 626 Myrtle Street in Old Louisville.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

