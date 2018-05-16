Local Father Brings First Kumon Math and Reading Center to Chamblee after Daughter Experiences Success in the Program

Wang first enrolled his daughter in Kumon when she was four-years-old because he wanted her to be ready for kindergarten. Kumon enabled her to score high on the state elementary milestone test, which put her into a gifted program. She was eventually accepted into the local magnet school for high achievers.

"I've seen first-hand the success that children can have within the Kumon Program," said Wang, owner and instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Chamblee. "When I took the leap of faith to make a career change, it was a no-brainer for me, as a lifelong resident of Chamblee, to offer that same academic advantage to the children within my community."

There are 57 Kumon Math and Reading Centers in Greater Atlanta, including four in DeKalb County. The addition of Chamblee is part of Kumon's 2018 expansion plan of welcoming 100 new franchisees nationwide.

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

