Local favorite Wading River Pizza Announces New Owners; Joins Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria 'Family', the Hamptons Institution

Wading River Pizza, a cornerstone of pizza culture East Shoreham and Wading River, NY acquired by Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria, one of Long Island's oldest red sauce joints. Pizziaolo Steven LaBarbera to retire.

WADING RIVER, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria, the Hamptons Institution that has served millions of New York residents and tourists from around the world for over half a century, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Wading River Pizza in Wading River, New York.

"As we reflect on the past six years we are filled with gratitude for the support and friendship you have shown us at Wading River Pizza", said owner and pizzaiolo Steven LaBarbera. "It has been an incredible journey serving you and we are truly thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community."

Wading River Pizza owner and pizzaiolo Steven LaBarbera will retire in March 2024.

"As we pass the torch to the team at Uncle Joe's, we do so with confidence that they will continue to uphold the standards of delicious food and courteous service that you have come to expect," said Wading River Pizza co-owner Kristen LaBarbera. "We trust that they will treat you all like family, just as we have strived to do."

Led by Tana Gerber and Scott Gerber, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria will become the new steward of Wading River Pizza effective immediately.

"We are excited to introduce the Wading River, East Shoreham and Rocky Point communities to some of the specialties that have made us a trusted, family-friendly brand for over 50 years", said Scott Gerber. "Rest assured, we will preserve the culinary excellence and customer service that Wading River Pizza's regulars, fans and locals have come to know and love."

Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria serves Original Long Island Panko pizzas, Classic New York Style pizzas, and Italian specialties, such as Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce dishes, Parms, Original Sauce Wings and signature Dolci Doughknots.

Family-friendly and community minded, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria cares deeply about the local towns it serves. Uncle Joe's Social Club, the pizzeria's free loyalty program, offers all members a free pizza pie on their birthdays, a $20 catering gift card for every $100 spent on catering orders, free gelato with every meal for kids ages 10 and younger and other special members-only benefits. Uncle Joe's Neighborhood, the pizzeria's philanthropic program, gives back to local nonprofits, charitable causes and public schools through in-store fundraisers, special deals and catering donations.

Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria in Wading River is located at 6324 Route 25A in the Little Bay Shopping Center. The full transition to Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria will occur by spring.

Other Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria locations in Suffolk County, Long Island include Hampton Bays (42E Montauk Highway) and Miller Place (691 Route 25A). Uncle Joe's Hampton Bays and Miller Place locations are anticipated to re-open from renovation in March 2024.

"It's our distinctive honor to offer Long Island pizzeria owners the opportunity to join the Uncle Joe's family," said Tana Gerber. "Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria intends to announce additional acquisitions in the weeks and months ahead."

About Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria

Founded in 1968 by "Uncle" Joe Sciara, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria is one of Long Island's oldest pizzerias and red sauce joints. The Hamptons Institution, a beacon of tradition and culinary excellence, has served millions of New York residents and tourists from around the world for over half a century. Uncle Joe's serves Original Long Island Panko pizzas, Classic New York Style pizzas, and Italian specialties, such as its famous Vodka sauce dishes, Parms, Original Sauce Wings and signature Dolci Doughknots.

About Founder Guiseppe Sciara

Guiseppe Sciara was born on June 29, 1940 in Sicily. He started working at age 8 picking olives and oranges in the sun-soaked fields of Scordia, saving every lira he could with one dream in mind—to move to America.

In the winter of 1958, with less than ten cents to his name and lacking the ability to read, write, or speak English, Guiseppe embarked on his venture to America, passing through Ellis Island into New York—a journey that would ultimately make him a Long Island legend.

In the 1960s, through apprenticeships and pure Sicilian grit, Guiseppe taught himself the meticulous art of pizza making, developing and perfecting his own original recipes.

In 1968, Guiseppe opened the doors to his first pizzeria in Bay Shore, Long Island, and it quickly became a local hit. Building on this success, he expanded in the decades to follow, opening more pizzerias across Long Island, including a flagship location in the Hamptons. The rest, as they say, is history.

As the years unfolded, drawn by Guiseppe's magnetic warmth, locals and tourists began affectionately calling him "Uncle Joe"—a badge of honor he has cherished ever since.

