Local Financial Planning Firm Announces New Brand Name Guerra Wealth Advisors

MIAMI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 40 years of serving families financially in the South Florida area, Guerra Financial Group has announced a complete rebranding, including a new name, logo and visual identity.

The new brand name Guerra Wealth Advisors reflects their commitment to being full-service wealth advisors. This new visual identity pays homage to the Guerra family's South American heritage and is rooted in the work the Guerra family has done serving working and retired clients locally in the community over decades.

Guerra Wealth Advisors, established in 1986, has cemented itself as one of the best independent wealth advisory firms in Miami serving more than 3,000 clients, managing over $600 million and receiving over 600 Google Reviews with a five-star rating.

Owners Fabian and Sebastian Guerra recently released their new brand name as Guerra Wealth Advisors in April 2024. The company's leadership, core values and underlying services remain unchanged.

"We are so excited to release this new brand identity which represents not only our past and present, but the incredible future we have planned for serving South Florida families and protecting their legacies for decades to come," Sebastian Guerra said. "Our company is a family serving families. We have a mission to bring financial knowledge and enable our clients and the South Florida community to make work an option and not an obligation".

About Guerra Wealth Advisors

As Fiduciary Advisors, we create customized financial strategies that transform the way families retire. As a Registered Investment Advisory Firm, Guerra Advisors, Inc. is held at a fiduciary standard with Sebastian Guerra as the primary Investment Advisor Representative. On top of being an RIA, Guerra Advisors, Inc. is a premier South Florida Insurance Agency, established in 2015 and regulated by the State of Florida with Fabian Guerra as its primary agent. For more information, visit www.guerrawealth.com .

